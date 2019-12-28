PROPHET IAN GENESIS GUIDES PRESIDENT LUNGU, STOP MOCKING GOD HE SAYS

Zambia’s most successful Prophet Ian Genesis has advised President Edgar Lungu to stop mocking God and the Zambian people.

Prophet Ian Genesis says tears of many people in Zambia has reached the throne of God and the presidency will be taken away from him.

He says President Edgar Lungu must immediately seek the face of God and listen to many suffering Zambians.

“God choose you to lead his people faithfully but he can not be mocked. He made you their spokesman but your decisions are not speaking for them. His Excellency with due respect the cry of the Zambian people have reached the throne of God and if you don’t listen to the cry of your people God will take away the presidency from you”

“Just like Samuel advised king soul not to take some decisions that is how I humbly use this platform to speak. Your ministers don’t listen to the common man that is why they can’t advise you about what is affecting Zambians”.

“Hear me and hear me well,when the cry of a nation is against you and God steps in,things become bad. When God is against you,it doesn’t matter who is for you. ”

“Isaiah 62:1 For Zion’s sake I will not keep silent, for Jerusalem’s sake I will not remain quiet, till her vindication shines out like the dawn, her salvation like a blazing torch.”

“For the sake of Zambia I will not be silent.” He vowed.