After seriously praying over COVID-19 or corona virus the lord has told me that most of Europe and Africa will be affected by the disease from today.The disease and death will increase more but the world will be declared safe only after 8th April,which is approximately 14days from today. This is the time it will take to safely say it is well.

Sorry I don’t speak what is expected but the mind of God therefore lets continue to pray together.

After the corona virus China will become the new superpower financially.

Zambia will continue to be corona safe with one of few cases recorded compared to the rest of world.

Spain needs prayers as will record the highest number of cases unlike Italy.

South Africa to be our number 1 in our prayers in Africa.

Pray for your family members around the world. I pray for you and your household,they will be no lose of life in your family. Say a prayer and share.

