Prophet Ian Genesis wrote;

To all my faithful followers and disciples- am taking two days off social media to seek God over a lot of things. I need personal answers! Most of you get inspiration from this platform everyday nevertheless I must meet God.

Through visions,God has revealed to me a lot that will happen in the next coming days. Zambians remain prayerful so that as things unfold in the next couple of days. You are in a mood of prayer,it is well with you. I love you all,including those that will mock this post and insults me.