PROPHET ISAAC ADVISES KAMBWILI

“You are about to lose what God has given you”

Renowned Zambian Clergyman Prophet Isaac of Monze known for spiritual guidance and wisdom, has warned that the NDC Leader Chishimba Kambwili is gradually losing what God has given him due to lack of making critical decisions for his political and social life.

Speaking in Monze this morning in reaction to Kambwili’ attendance of PF Convention, Prophet Issac said it is shocking that Dr Kambwili is dinning with the same people he has been accusing of tormenting Zambians by misusing state resources to advantage themselves and their families.

The Man of God said ‘a goat in Zambia is a goat in America’, adding that a monkey jumping from one tree to another does not change the fact that it is still a monkey with full animal instincts”.

The Prophet has since urged God-Fearing Zambians to continue praying for the country so that wolves are prevented from looting state resources at the expense of marginalised citizens. “Am afraid Mr Kambwili will soon lose that which God has given him, tell him to be extra careful and rethink his position”, he said. -Zambian Accurate Information