“EDGAR LUNGU…THE CIRCLE OF ADVISORS AND THE AGENDA AHEAD TO UNDERMINE YOUR 2021 ASSIGNMENT…TAKE NOTE!”…. PROPHET ISAAC AMATA…. DECEMBER 28,2019. ” I want to start by first of all saying this message comes straight from PROPHET ISAAC AMATA in Nigeria! It is not a hoax neither a fabrication! Today December 28,2019 l heard the Lord saying… “Son of Man write and speak to my chosen one whom l appointed in 2016 despite all odds EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU!

Beware of advisors who are out to cripple you ahead of 2021! Beware of those who will soon jump ship after destroying my good intentions l planned for you both for 2016 and 2021! Some will lead you wrongly intentionally to turn the masses against you ahead of 2021…TAKE NOTE!”

I PROPHET ISAAC AMATA saw your victory in 2016 and spoke about it and it came to pass! I saw ahead about your eligibility victory for 2021 it came to pass! EVEN 2021 VICTORY I SAW!….I PROPHET ISAAC AMATA definitely who saw both without fear or favor to anyone is saying by the same Spirit…. “Those advising sudden increases in fuel, kerosene, Electricity tarrifs for 2020 at such a time as this are those bent on crippling your love amongst the people of Zambia! They know the rippling effects it will have on mealie-meal, transportation etc yet say all is well…they say the people can bare it!… I who saw your victory in 2016 and saw ahead again for 2021 is saying…” There is time for everything but this policy time is not fornow!…this is a systematic agenda by some within your administration bent on wrong advise to undermine you ahead of 2021!

Before 2021 comes 2020! Your excellency God chose you…his hands are upon you! Beware of advisors set to destroy your 2021 mission! Refuse such advices! Fire those whose loyalty is not with the people of Zambia! Replace with technocrats! Within your administration are those who want you to fail ahead of 2021! IT IS NOT GOD WHO seeks to undermine but wrong advise! Take note! Be decisive on such advisors and their agendas….reverse decisions when necessary!….time is ticking!” Whatsap Prophet:+2348034546146….share to all in Zambia on Facebook, whatsap and all groups! GLORY to Jesus Christ!