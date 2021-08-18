PROPHET AMATA EXPLAINS WHY HE MISSED THE PRESIDENTIAL PROPHECY.

“I didn’t fast well”

I failed to help President Lungu win the 12th August 2021 elections because I only fasted for 26 days instead of 30 days as I was instructed by my god, Nigerian Prophet Isaac Amata has said. Speaking yesterday in Nigeria, Amata said had he fasted for 30 days, President Lungu would have won the elections.

“Let the silence of Prophet lsaac Amata not be misunderstood or taken for granted! I am a Prophet of principle!”, he said. “President Lungu lost the election because I only fasted for 26 days instead of 30 days as I was instructed by my god”.

Prophet Amata has joined the list of many fake prophets who only conduct prophecies in exchanged for money. Few days ago, a fake Zambian prophet had to apologise for missing the same prophecy. -Zambian Accurate Information