Zambia’s Flamboyant Prophet Shepherd M Mesala has mocked a Nigerian Prophet Seer 1 for failing to protect his Official Facebook page despite boasting that he has so much power.

And Prophet Shepherd M Mesala says National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister Godfridah Sumaili has become so irrelevant to the Zambian people and must be dropped immediately.

Speaking to Zambian Watch in an Interview today, Prophet Mesala says he is shocked that Zambians are being fooled in believing that Seer 1 poses powers that can surpass God.

Prophet Shepherd M Mesala says it is a huge insult to Christianity to start entertaining a Foreign Prophet who clearly made it clear that he is not using God’s powers.

He says Seer 1 is applying Psychology to intimidate Zambians and those who got power’s from him.

Prophet Shepherd M Mesala says in as Much as people can get dark powers, there is no power that is greater than the power of God through Jesus Christ.

“Hear me, it is so hurting that Christians are entertaining the likes of Seer 1. This is the level Zambia is being reduced at. Imagine people discussing about someone who publicly said he uses dark powers! Christians must be serious and stop entertaining the devil. If he has powers as he claim, why didn’t he protect his personal Facebook page? He is fooling Zambians and people are buying his utterances” he said.

And Prophet Shepherd M Mesala says Godfridah Sumaili has become a big liability to Zambians because she does not know what she is supposed to do.

Prophet Shepherd M Mesala says the Religious Minister Godfridah Sumaili is demeaning Zambians by calling for National Prayers for fear that Seer 1 will kill people.

“The devil has powers too. But there is no greater power than the power of Jesus Christ. All those people in question must do is repent and Pray without distabances. The devil will be defeated. Zambia has alot of pressing issues that needs attention than talking about Seer 1. She is making the world laugh at us for not knowing her duty. She must be excused and dropped immediately” he said. -Zambian Watch