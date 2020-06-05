PROPHET MJ DANIEL writes:

MY SERIOUS ADVICE TO OUR PRESIDENT AND THE MINISTERS OF ZAMBIA

Mr President Edgar Changwa Lungu and the Ministers of this great Nation Zambia, Leadership it’s not all about what you know or what you want as a government.

Sometimes it is always important as a president or a minister to hear from a cry of your people and take their advise.

Always remember that God has not put you in those positions to be bosses, but to serve his people, to be a solution and answer to there needs. Don’t forget that the same people you are treating this way, you will need them tomorrow or next year to put you in the same position you are in today.

So, our President and the Ministers, you need us, we need you to develop our Nation Zambia as one people. These foreigners and investors they will come & go back to their countries once they are done with works & stealing our minerals. But us Zambians we are always with you for better for worse, in times of voting for you and in times of your governance.

Remember your responsibilities before it is too late, God is watching you pf government.

[email protected]

PROPHET MJ DANIEL