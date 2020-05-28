‘PROPHET’ SABOI IMBOELA WARNED YESTERDAY….

THE ENTIRE ACC MAY GO INTO SELF ISOLATION THIS WEEK IF WE DON’T KEEP OUR EYES OPEN AS ZAMBIANS

The revelation of honourable Dora Siliya that she has Covid-19 should be looked at so much in terms of the Anti Corruption Commission case against Dr. Chilufya. Don’t look at things as they are presented to u but connect the dots. That’s the reason many of us will not keep quiet about it because we want ACC to do their job professionally. So it is good to see that so far they have been brave and are going on with the case. BUT let us see what will happen today and how the Minister’s Covid- 19 case impacts this case.

To me, the group of Covid-19 donor money plunder suspects just had to look at the best actor/actress among/ around them and they settled for hon Siliya. She was chosen for two reasons; 1. She seems to be a great actress and certainly very believable (who knows maybe real tests on her may prove that she’s actually really positive. BUT we are still waiting for that for us to confirm). 2. She was chosen becoz she is a woman, so that people are stopped from questioning the validity of the tests/ results. When men speak they are accused of attacking A WOMAN and when women speak they are accused of attacking a FELLOW WOMAN. So what should we do????… Well, this is not a gender issue but a credibility and corruption issue that we need sorted out. We don’t want ACC to be disturbed in this investigation all because they interviewed and are supposed to arrest the Minister of Health who is a contact of the Minister of Information- who is a supposedly Covid-19 patient.

So let me break it down for u very very slowly… Do you know that the entire Anti Corruption Commission is likely to go into self isolation this week due to that announcement by hon Siliya??? This is so because the Commission interviewed the Minister of Health last week and the Minister of Health is a contact of the Minister of Information who has since come out as a Covid- 19 positive patient. Don’t get my word for it, just open your eyes and observe what will happen this week and to this case. And if ACC will go in self isolation, may the entire Cabinet also do the same since they had a Cabinet meeting where almost all Cabinet ministers including the president were…. Parliament is also supposed to open on the 9th so how will that also work out if all the Cabinet ministers are in self isolation for the next 2 weeks???… And I am also patiently waiting to see how many Cabinet ministers will test positive. Like Zambians like to say, Politics teyabana iyo, if u know u know….

