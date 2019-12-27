PROPHET SEER 1 PREDICTS ON ZAMBIA’S NEXT ELECTION, SAYS PF TO FAIL TO RIG TO THEIR VICTORY

A Nigerian Prophet Andrew known as Seer 1 has predicted on Zambia’s next Election charging that the current Ruling Party will fail to rig the 2021 General Elections.

And Prophet Seer 1 has advised United Party for National Development President Hakainde Hichilema to remain steady fast because 2020 will be a year he will be given massive pain.

Speaking in an Interview with Zambian Watch from Limpompo South Africa, Prophet Seer 1 says there is no way he can miss the 2021 General Election Results.

He says 2021 General Elections results have already been announced by the spirit and just waiting for the human flesh to announce them.

Prophet Seer 1 says PF will fail to rig 2021 Elections and they will be out of power.

He has emphasised that United Party for National Development President Hakainde Hichilema must remain steady fast because there will be alot of pain for him in 2020.

Seer 1 says at some point in 2020, Hichilema’s life will be in danger.

POLICE in South Africa arrested Prophet Andrew known as Seer 1 on Sunday in Polokwane, Limpopo following a service where he promised to give free miracle money.

Police have stated that he is expected to appear in Court on charges of fraud and trickery.