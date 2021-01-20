Prophet Shepherd Bushiri builds school in Malawi!

He writes;

I was in Rumphi District, Northern Malawi, today – Tuesday the 19th of January 2021; to officially handover to government, “Vwaza Secondary School”. I built this school for the communities surrounding the area.

I will be returning to the school, month end of February; to handover two teachers’ houses, a sports facility, as well as library books and laboratory equipment.

During the visit, I will also take time to interact with all the learners enrolled at the school; to whom I have offered full bursaries to meet their school fees for this entire academic term.

The Lord encourages all of us to give. I am happy that through giving, I am sharing with the people of this area, the love of God.

May God also use you this year to touch lives!

Give.