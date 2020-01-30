Zambian Flamboyant Prophet Shepherd M Mesala has ‘Whipped’ Religious Minister Godfridah Sumaili that she must not turn Zambia into a circus.

The Prophet wondered why the Government of Zambia under the Patriotic Front reduced themselves by responding to Seer 1 who only said Individuals in PF must return the Magic powers they got to win Elections.

Prophet Shepherd M Mesala says Godfridah Sumaili must stop reducing the Country into a child’s play because Individuals who got powers from Seer 1 is not Government.

He has advised the Minister Godfridah Sumaili to respond to many allegations of Corruption, Ritual Killings, Arresting of Bishops and the abuse and unfairness of Justice in the Country than responding to Seer 1.

Prophet Shepherd M Mesala says for the Minister Godfridah Sumaili to respond to Seer 1, it means that the PF Government is admitting getting Dark powers from Seer 1.

And Prophet Shepherd M Mesala who warned Zambians to shun the National Day of Prayer & Fasting last year in 2019 because it was connected to dark rings says the day has finally been exposed.

Last Year in August, Prophet Shepherd M Mesala told the Nation that the National day of Prayer and Fasting which falls on the 18th October organised by government was a Prayer of Dark rings.

Prophet Shepherd M Mesala says reality has now hit Zambians that what he was telling them was the truth.

He warns that many people are associated with Powers of the Dark Ring because they want power, fame and Influence in Society.

Prophet Shepherd M Mesala says those Ministers and Members of Parliament that are being threatened by Seer 1 must return his items and entirely give their lives to God through his son Jesus Christ.

“It is actually puzzling that the whole Government through the National Guidance and Religious Minister Godfridah Sumaili had to respond to Seer 1 when he just said individuals who got powers from him must return back the powers. Does this mean that the PF Government got powers from Seer 1? Let them come back to Jesus Christ who will not threaten them to death” he said.