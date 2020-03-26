Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) leader Prophet T.B. Joshua who said the Coronavirus outbreak would end on 27th of March has suspended his Sunday Service because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said he would deliver sermons virtually through his Emmanuel TV which has accumulated over half a billion of views in total over the years.

“There will be no gathering this Sunday and Monday. Meet TB Joshua on Emmanuel TV at the usual time of the Sunday Service. TB Joshua and his team will pray with you and counsel you as you and your family watch Emmanuel TV. Distance is not a barrier. A good Christian is a good citizen. Thank you for your obedience” reads a statement issued by his Church.

Nigeria is among countries that have suspended all church services.

SOURCE: Malawi 24