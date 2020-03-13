This is an official message from The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) regarding US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a travel ban on visitors from European countries to America over the coronavirus outbreak.

On 28th December 2019, TB Joshua released his prophetic message for 2020 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k6aJLBVG96c). He said, “This year will be a year of humility. This year, the Lord will humble us with our challenges. Challenges can be affliction, disease, sickness etc. To humble us with these is for those things to destroy us or expose us. Let us move closer to God.”

The same message said regarding the world economy: “Agriculture will help the economy because the economy will have a backlash….”

Specifically, concerning America, he said: “America should invest more in agriculture because their economy will be affected. The economy they see today will be affected, so they should invest in agriculture and encourage the farmers.”

The prophecy was given in parables, with the wisdom of God. What is affecting the economy today? COVID-19 (coronavirus).

The same message said, “Many sicknesses and diseases that leaders have been treating privately will surface this year.”

According to the US National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien, China had this issue for several months and had been treating it silently. He said, “Unfortunately, rather than using best practices, this outbreak in Wuhan was covered up…. This probably cost the world community two months to respond.” Today, it has surfaced – as TB Joshua predicted.

The prophecy continued, “They will become bedridden and many will not make it.” Indeed, this is exactly what is happening.

The same prophecy said, “Pray for unity and understanding among the British Royal Family – because of what I am seeing.” Days later, Prince Harry announced he was stepping down from his duties in the Royal Family.

The same man – TB Joshua – is hereby telling President Donald Trump: “This travel ban on flights from Europe will cause a backlash. It will affect the American economy the more and also the world economy. It will also affect the forthcoming election in America – in one way or another. The travel ban is not the best way to stop the spread of coronavirus. The initial measures America put in place are the best way – they just need to be reinforced. Coronavirus is fear and fear lingers in the air. Fear does not need to fly to America or any other country on a plane before being contracted. In conclusion, we are on our knees praying. The noise of coronavirus will be silenced before the end of this month – March 2020.”