Prophet Uebert Angel whom President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed as his Ambassador-at-Large for Europe and Americas says troublesome people should be treated with an eye for an eye response.

He says if someone opposes/ insults one’s father, there is no need to go and pray over the issue, but instead the person should be attacked.

Speaking in a video, Angel urged his church members to beat up those who insult him.

He added that his congregants should not worry being arrested for beating up people who insult him, as he will not let them rot in prison.

Angel assured his followers that he will bail them out if arrested for violence.

Angel adds that if a person can beat up someone for attacking/ insulting one’s biological father who is not even annointed, why not do the same for one’s spiritual father.

Meanwhile, commenting on the matter, renowned investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono said Angel is a fake prophet.

“He is preaching VIOLENCE against those that disagree with him.

“This is what we have been saying that Uebert Angel Mudzanire Is a Fake Prophet.

“He is INCITING violence, but he won’t be arrested,” he said.

President Mnangagwa recently appointed Angel an ambassador whose mandate is promote the country’s image.

Meanwhile, inciting public violence is a serious offence in Zimbabwe and has seen a of people being arrested. It remains to be seen if Angel will be made to face the music for this.