PROPHETESS MARY BUSHIRI WRITES EMOTIONAL MESSAGE FOR LATE DAUGHTER ISRAELLA
MY PERSONAL PROPHETESS ISRAELLA
You have always been an Angel my baby,
In you I always see God,
You are singing and laughing with angels now in heaven.
I love you too too too much my baby!
I miss you like I can’t even describe my Angel!
I find myself calling your name, I find myself wanting to tell you stories.
Raphie misses you too much Israella
Dad misses you even more my love!
I used to say, you are here on an assignment,
Your assignment is to teach us love!
I looked at you when you were leaving for Kenya,
You were in pain and yet so full of joy and love!
Your broad smile, nothing and no one can erase!
I love you my baby, forever and always.
I love you my first born!
I love you my Angel.
Thank you Lord God for trusting my husband and I to raise an Angel,
Thank you Lord for filling our lives with love, smiles and laughter for the 8 years 3 months and 4 days you entrusted Israella to us.
A short life; yet so full!
A young girl; yet so impactful!
A tender age; yet so sweet and awesome!
I bless God for you my Angel!
Til Rapture, Prophetess Bushiri Israella