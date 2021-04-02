PROPHETESS MARY BUSHIRI WRITES EMOTIONAL MESSAGE FOR LATE DAUGHTER ISRAELLA

MY PERSONAL PROPHETESS ISRAELLA

You have always been an Angel my baby,

In you I always see God,

You are singing and laughing with angels now in heaven.

I love you too too too much my baby!

I miss you like I can’t even describe my Angel!

I find myself calling your name, I find myself wanting to tell you stories.

Raphie misses you too much Israella

Dad misses you even more my love!

I used to say, you are here on an assignment,

Your assignment is to teach us love!

I looked at you when you were leaving for Kenya,

You were in pain and yet so full of joy and love!

Your broad smile, nothing and no one can erase!

I love you my baby, forever and always.

I love you my first born!

I love you my Angel.

Thank you Lord God for trusting my husband and I to raise an Angel,

Thank you Lord for filling our lives with love, smiles and laughter for the 8 years 3 months and 4 days you entrusted Israella to us.

A short life; yet so full!

A young girl; yet so impactful!

A tender age; yet so sweet and awesome!

I bless God for you my Angel!

Til Rapture, Prophetess Bushiri Israella