

By Tinkerbel Mwila

The Anti-Voter Apathy Project-AVAP- has opposed the recommendation by the Zambia Law Development Commission on the need to adopt electronic voting as one of the means to actualize prisoners’ rights to vote.

The commission has recommended electronic voting as one of the means to actualize prisoners’ rights to vote and has also recommended that the electoral process act be amended by repealing section nine sub-section one clause “e” and section 47 to establish polling stations in correctional facilities.

However, AVAP Executive Director Richwell Mulwani argues that Zambia has not used electronic voting in general elections before hence the suggestion to use it on inmates may be faulty.

PHOENIX FM NEWS