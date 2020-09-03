By Balewa Zyuulu

A historian says the proposed commission of inquiry on privatization will be a catalyst for creating anarchy in the country.

On Tuesday, the Young African Leaders’ Initiative –YALI- said it will petition Chief Justice Irene Mambilima and other relevant bodies to set up a commission of inquiry to look into the privatization of several state owned companies during privatization in the mmd regime.

But Dr. Euston Chiputa has told Phoenix News that opening a commission of inquiry will be more disastrous as it will implicate even more people than expected.

Dr Chiputa argues that the commission of inquiry will not only be ineffective but will be a serious drain to the national treasury.

