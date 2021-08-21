By Ben Mbangu in Choma

CHIEF Macha of the Tonga people of Choma district in Southern Province says those that plundered national resources in the PF regime must be prosecuted and made to pay back.

Addressing journalists at his palace, Macha, who congratulated both Hakainde Hichilema for winning elections and President Edgar Lungu for conceding defeat, said under the previous regime laws were not followed.

“Those that plundered national resources in the PF regime must be prosecuted and made to pay back. A country must be governed by laws but what we saw under the PF regime was something else,” he said.

Macha said governments must not be only for few individuals but for all citizens.

“I want to remind the incoming government that people voted the PF out because they wanted change for everyone to live a better life and that change must be seen,” he said. “The new government must never forget that public service entails that they are servants of the people and not masters hence must not make people to dance for services they are entitled to.”

Macha said unity can only be actualised when a government does the right thing.

“Listen to what the people are saying because power is in their hands. The new administration must come up with a team of chiefs which will be advising them especially on local government,” he suggested.

Macha said there can be no harmony in a country where citizens are not consulted.

He urged the new administration to look into the plight of retirees.

“It pains me to see retirees crying for their money. Please find money to give these people, they have suffered enough,” Macha said.

He also urged the incoming government to ensure farmers were paid their money from the Food Reserve Agency in time.

“Enough is enough of these irregularities and in the same vein we are urging the new government to ensure that drugs in hospitals are there,” Macha said.

He called on Zambians to give the new administration enough time to address their challenges adding that not everything can be done immediately.

“Let the young people understand that it is not possible for any government in the world to employ everybody immediately they leave school,” said Macha. “We must tell them the truth that it is impossible to employ all youths but it is possible for a government to create a conducive environment that can enable youths to start their own businesses.”