Prosecutor’s Alebwelelapo ringtone turns courtroom into ‘mini-rally’ laughs

NEW Labour Party leader Fresher Siwale has failed to open defence in a matter where he is facing a charge of defamation of the President as he was reported ill.

Siwale is accused of defaming President Edgar Lungu when he alleged that the latter was not Zambian and that his real name is Jonathan Mutaware.

The accused with intent to bring the President’s name into ridicule, hatred or contempt on April 22, 2018 during The Assignment programme on Muvi TV alleged that President Lungu is an identity fraud.

When the matter came up for opening of defence, Siwale’s lawyers Gilbert Phiri and Keith Mweemba informed the court that their client was unable to attend court as he was under the weather.

Siwale’s lawyers requested for an adjournment to allow their client to fully recover from COVID-19, an application which was not objected to by the state.

In granting the application, Lusaka magistrate Alice Walusiku directed that Siwale will prove his allegations that President Lungu is an identity fraud on August 11, this year.

Earlier, before the matter was called, State prosecutor Abraham Ngozo brought the house down when his mobile phone rang.

The ring tone, which is a PF campaign song dubbed “alebwelelapo” by Yo maps and other artistes signed under Kalandanya Music Promotions, sent the audience into fits of laughter.

Dumbfounded, Ngozo turned the courtroom into a mini-rally as he struggled to switch off the phone due to hand tremor.

Some giggly members of the audience had to walk out of the court room in fear of being cited for contempt of court.

Magistrate Walusiku, who was rendering ruling in another matter, was rude awakened by Ngozo’s ring tone immediately she heard “uyo uyo uyooo aleteka nakambi sorry”.

To find a way out, magistrate Walusiku gave a warm smile, unlike censuring the public prosecutor.