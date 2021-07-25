PROTECT ZAMBIA FROM THE THIEVES IN OFFICE – ZED PRESIDENT

The Zambians for Empowerment and Development ZED president Ernest Mwansa has pledged to die fighting to protect the lives of all Zambians regardless of one’s tribe.

Ernest Mwansa who is also the Chairman of the UPND alliance was in Kafue District this afternoon were he explained to alliance members the importance of uniting all tribes to protect all Zambians.

The ZED President mentioned the purpose of the alliance is to ensure all tribes are united and working for a common goal that is to ensure the PF party is history.

He says the tribal talks by the pf party are merely last kicks of a dying horse.

President Mwansa notes it is high time all tribes worked together and show the PF party that what is happening is a National Revolution.

he further advised members to ensure votes are protected by staying at the polling stations.

President Mwansa concluded by saying change is coming and it is inevitable.