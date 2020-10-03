PROTESTS AGAINST ECZ SET FOR OCTOBER 8

…As Lusaka UPND youths successfully notify police of their planned peaceful demonstration against Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) leadership, online voter registration.

United Party for National Development (UPND) Lusaka District youths have fired shots towards their plans to hold a peaceful demonstration against what they described as “undemocratic and illegal decision by the Election Comission of Zambia (ECZ) to delete the 2016 Voter’s register in preference for a new one”.

According to the youths, the march is also aimed at calling for the resignation of ECZ Chairperson, Esau Chulu as well as the electoral body’s Chief Electoral Officer, Patrick Nshindano, describing the two as incompetent and admant in the execution of their duties, a situation they believe had the potential to bring about civil unrest in the country.

Addressing the media shortly after delivering a notification letter to Lusaka Central Police Station this morning, Lusaka District Youth Chairperson Archritius Mwanakayaya made it clear that the notification was in line with Part 3 of the Republican Constitution.

Mwanakayaya accused Mr Chulu and Mr Nshindano of being a danger to the country’s peace and survival and wondered what mechanism the ECZ would use to capture the targetted 9 million voters when the registration of voters in 2011, 2015 and 2016 took a number of years to compile.

He explained that the illegal decision would defranchise several eligible voters in the forthcoming 2021 tripartite elections.

“This activity, slated for 8th October, 2020, will commence from Lusaka’s Main Post Office on Cairo Road to the Electoral Commission of Zambia Headquarters between 09:00 hours and 11:00 hours,” Mr. Mwanakayaya said.

The UPND youths, who have assured of an incident free procession, have also pledged to provide 1, 000 marshals.

Speaking later, Lusaka Province Youth Chairperson Anderson Banda stated that the youths had decided to take the route of demonstrating after all channels of calling for the ECZ to consider maintaining the 2016 Voter’s roll had proved futile.

“We have tried all avenues and all means of communication to ECZ, but we have failed. It is now clear that the ECZ is doing things their own way. We saw how the country almost plunged into a civil war after the 2016 general elections,” Lamented Mwanakayaya.

He added that that all the seven Districts in Lusaka Province had successfully notified the police over the intended demonstration.

Mr Banda also wondered why the Police allowed hired youths to march to State House yesterday to present a petition to President Edgar Lungu over the privatization saga without a police permit.

“Luangwa, Rufunsa, Chongwe, Kafue and Chilanga districts have also successfully notified the police of a planned demonstration over the same” He said.