By Patson Chilemba

Former finance minister Ng’andu Magande says President Edgar Lungu and his government must tell Zambians what plans they have to get the country out of the mess they have created.

And Magande said elections were not just a matter of changing leaders, saying he will only develop confidence in those offering themselves for leadership, from both the ruling and opposition parties, if they can provide concrete plans on how they hope to get the country from its current mess.

Speaking with Daily Revelation on the desperate economic times the country is going through, such as failing to even pay interests on the insurmountable debts, Magande said the happenings under President Lungu were totally alien to the successful experiences during the time he served as finance minister under the late president Levy Mwanawasa.

“Ask the people that have put us where we are, and say now that we have these difficulties because of where you put us, what are your ideas? What are you going to do?” he said.

Magande said he did not see any technical solution in statements such as the one by former finance minister Alexander Chikwanda that the country was experiencing these challenges because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This is what you are going to write to say this person why he’s saying this is during his time they never had such problems. We enjoyed his role under president Mwanawasa. He doesn’t understand this (current mess) because it never happened during his rule,” Magande said. “People don’t want to be reminded. We didn’t have so much debt during my time (as finance minister)”

Asked if the 2021 elections provided Zambians with an opportunity for a reset, Magande said he did not think so, unless the people offering themselves for leadership provided concrete solutions on how the country would get out of the mess.

“The elections can choose anybody and that somebody might fail to deal with the issues. So that is not the only thing, unless you hear the manifesto and you hear what the candidates are saying that they will sort it out by certain means,” Magande said. “At the moment a change will only come and it will affect other things and not the economy.”

Magande said it was up to the aspirants to instill confidence in the electorate with their message.

“What we need now are solutions. The problem is already there but if you ask the ones who caused the problem perhaps they have a better answer,” said Magande. -Daily Revelation