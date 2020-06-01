PRESS RELEASE

Contact: UPND Lusaka province youth spokesperson, Otis Bwalya

0966753300

Email: [email protected]

PROVIDE THERMOMETERS TO EXAM CLASSES AND BUSES TO FERRY PUPILS TO SCHOOL, DON’T EXPOSE THEM TO COVID-19.

Lusaka (1st June, 2020) – From K28million Trade Kings worth of goods and equipments donated towards the covid-19 fight. The PF government must equip every exam class with a thermometer which shall be used to check the temperature of every child including that of teachers every day before they are admitted to class to avoid the infections or transmission of the covid-19 disease among pupils.

We need to ensure that preventive measures are enhanced in schools at all cost to prevent the current situation from deteriorating further as this is a totally new life for the learners. Apparently we all know the kind of catastrophe and devastation this disease has caused to human life across the world and Zambia is no exception. So It will be folly of us to take any chances by allowing pupils to get exposed to this disease.

Now that the exam classes are open, basically we feel the learning environment is still very volatile for the school going children as the levels of covid-19 infections keeps on rising in our country and this must be a concern of every good citizen. We therefore call up on the PF government through the Ministry of Education to also consider providing buses for these pupils who have opened school to be ferried to and fro as opposed to letting them use public transport such as buses.

We have noted with so much concern that in these public buses around, there is totally no adherence to health guidelines as guided by health experts such as the wearing of face masks and in particular social distancing. This kind of attitude as exhibited by most passengers or commuters poses a very serious danger to our fellow young people who will be going to school using public transport in readiness for their final exams. Our desire as young people is to see to it that every school going child who is scheduled to write exams does not miss the forthcoming final exams as a result of coronavirus infections simply because certain measures were not taken or put in place by the authorities.

Let’s not forget the gigantic K370Million donation from the Germany government which has not been fully accounted for, equally the K28million donation from Trade Kings is quite enormous and has to be appreciated, but there is nothing to show for it. Let the entire donation from Trade Kings be channeled to these exam classes that have been opened for it’s impact to be appreciated. So far this donation has had literally no impact in the fight against this pandemic because no one, not even Dr Chitalu Chilufya or Dora Siliya herself can pin point where it has gone or if at all there has been any beneficiary.

However, we wish the both of them a quick recovery.

UPND MEDIA TEAM