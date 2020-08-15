By Staff Reporters

Public Service Management Division (PSMD) permanent secretary Bornface Chimbwali has failed to either confirm or deny the selection of two of his children in the National Registration Exercise currently underway around the country.

And Luapula Province deputy permanent secretary Royd Chakaba denied knowledge of being related with a person named Irene, who was participating in the NRC exercise in Mansa.

Sources have told Daily Revelation that relatives connected to government leaders in Luapula Province, and across the country have been selected in the NRC exercise, after the Ministry of Home Affairs largely left the provincial government administrations to choose the people who were going to participate in the exercise.

When contacted by Daily Revelation on reports that his children had been included in the exercise, PSMD permanently secretary Chimbwali asked Daily Revelation to tell him the difference between the PSMD and the Department for National Registration, Passport and Citizenship (DNRPC).

When told that what this media organisation was following up on was for him to state whether his children were involved and not the difference between PSMD and NRC, Chimbwali said: “First of all go to the people that are recruiting for NRCs then when you hit a blank you can come back.”

“But is it true, since they are your children l’m sure they live in your house and all that stuff. So I’m sure this is information you must be..” Daily Revelation asked, with Chimbwali responding: “They don’t even live with me.”

But reminded that they were still his children, whether they lived with him or not, and must know whether they were involved or not, Chimbwali referred this journalist to DNRPC as they were the ones who were handling the selection processes.

“Me I’m giving you a lead, I said go to NRC. They are the people that are recruiting. Ask them do you know so, so so? How did you recruit them? Can I ask you a question, do you have any relative working in government? Chimbwali asked.

Chimbwali was asked if he was using that question to justify the inclusion of his children, before the line cut abruptly.

And Chakaba denied having any relations with a lady named Irene, who is involved in the exercise in Mansa.

“I am not aware…maybe she might have applied as well. There is no connection,” Chakaba said. “No, no, no I only have one wife. I only have one legal wife.”

He said if she had been included, it could have been through her own initiative of applying.

Asked on assertions that a lot of relatives connected to government officials had been included in the exercise, Chakaba said he was not aware as that was a confidential issue handled by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“They just did their own independent applications without any interference,” said Chakaba. “So you want to run that story?”

A lady who said she was Mrs Chakaba when asked by Daily Revelation, said she was participating in the exercise in Mansa, but could not speak on how the process was going.

Daily Revelation had called to inquire more on how the exercise was going in the area and if she could speak on the matter, but Mrs Chakaba said the only one who could handle the issue was the public relations officer, who was not present at the time.

Zambians countrywide are being issued with new registration cards, which is the first exercise before the issuance of voters cards. Therefore the two exercises are intertwined.