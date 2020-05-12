By Patricia Mbewe

Transport Minister, Mutotwe Kafwaya has re-issued Statutory Instrument on the driving license regulation under the repealed roads and road traffic act chapter 464 of the laws of Zambia.

Under the signed S.I, Public Service Vehicle-PSV- drivers will now be given licenses valid for 3 years from the current 1 year.

Mr. Kafwaya said the signing of the regulations is a culmination of long and wide consultations undertaken in the private sector 5 years ago that revealed important challenges which prompted President Edgar Lungu to make commitments to begin the process of resolving the challenges.

Addressing the media in Lusaka this morning, Mr. Kafwaya said the regulations will now be taken to government printers and will come into force after a period of 30 days from the date on which they are published in the gazette.

Mr. Kafwaya said the S.I will go a long way in facilitating the reduction of transaction costs for both PSV drivers and sector players and will broadly contribute to reducing the cost of doing business in the country.

PHOENIX NEWS