By Patricia Mbewe

The Pharmaceutical Society of Zambia (PSZ) is concerned that cloth face masks that people are making to protect themselves from the corona virus have zero percent protection.

PSZ President Jerome Kanyika argues that there is no scientific evidence to show that cloth face masks can prevent Covid 19 and that different research conducted indicate that the masks have zero percent protection against the virus.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Kanyika feels the best preventive way is to observe social distancing and washing hands with soap.

He explains that in as much as the presidential directive to all citizens to wear masks is welcome, the best government can do is to distribute free face masks to citizens if this order is to be successful.

In a related development, Patriotic Front National Youth Committee Member, Francis Kapyanga says Zambia will not succeed in the fight against the corona virus if the on-going exploitative prices of all products used in the prevention of the virus is allowed to continue.

Mr. Kapyanga is concerned with the high level of exploitation of consumers wishing to buy products such as masks, hand sanitizers and wipes, a trend he says is negatively affecting efforts in the prevention of the disease.

He is appealing to government to immediately use relevant agencies to put price controls on products being used in the fight against Covid 19 as only a few privileged individuals can afford to procure them.

PHOENIX NEWS