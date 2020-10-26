PUBLIC OFFICERS WISHING TO PARTICIPATE IN THE 2021 GENERAL ELECTIONS GIVEN UPTO 30 NOVEMBER 2020 TO RESIGN

Civil Servants and Public Officers wishing to contest the 2021 General Elections have been given one month to resign from Public Offices.

In a circular dated 20th October 2020, Secretary to Cabinet, Dr. Simon Miti has said to protect the integrity and impartiality of the Civil Servants, those in government, government agencies, foreign services and quasi government institutionsintending to participate in the 2021 General Elections, have been given upto 30th November 2020 to resign.