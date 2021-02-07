PUBLIC PROTECTORS SILENCE ON DUBIOUS DEALS WORRIES SILAVWE.

THE Public Protector must break the silence on the US $42 million fire trucks and US $1.2 billion Lusaka- Ndola dual carriage way deals, Golden Party Zambia (GPZ) president Jackson Silavwe has demanded.

On September 23, 2017, the GPZ wrote to the Public Protector requesting her to investigate the US $42 million fire trucks and the US $1.2 billion Lusaka- Ndola dual carriageway deals respectively.

In its request, the GPZ contended that the cost of the two deals was exorbitant, unreasonable, unjust, irregular, and a waste of tax payers money, depriving the nation of limited resources.

Mr. Silavwe has now told The Scoop that apart from a briefing on June 27, 2019, the office of the Public Protector has not furnished his party with any details of their investigations regarding the two deals.

“Unfortunately, apart from a briefing on 27th June, 2019 at the office of public protector, the public protector has completely gone mute on the progress made on the two deals. As a complainant on behalf of the general public we can only speculate that the office of the public protectors silence is induced or indeed on purpose. The public protector’s office must be the office of the people.

“Thus we call on Her Excellence, Madam Caroline Sokoni to break the silence and inform the general public of its findings and conclusions on the two deals. As they say Justice delayed is indeed justice denied,” Mr. Silavwe said.