By Patson Chilemba

Ruling PF media director Sunday Chanda says he wants to believe that the pulling down of Tasila Lungu’s fence around state Forest 70, by the Ministry of Lands, is the recommended way to go in the interest of the community and people of Zambia.

And Chanda said the PF constitution supports President Edgar Lungu for appointing PF/MMD member Christopher Mvunga as Bank of Zambia (BoZ) governor.

Speaking with Daily Revelation on information where the Ministry of Lands and Environmental Protection yesterday moved into the approximately 3790 hectares Forest 70 (Chimtengo), to destroy the fence erected by President Edgar Lungu’s daughter, around it, Chanda expressed ignorance over this latest twist in the matter. However, seemingly coming to Tasila’s defence, Chanda said citizens must consider ones intention in doing what they did.

Chanda raised the issue when he was asked on the calls from concerned Zambians that the Ministry must go beyond destroying the fence, by bringing up charges against Tasila for committing a criminal offence, which attracted a fine or imprisonment, or even both, for erecting a structure on a gazetted national Forest.

“And I would want to be very very clear and place that on record. Secondly, it’s again very every important that people look at the purposiveness, the intention, etc by a citizen in a given instance,” Chanda said. “I am not familiar with the full facts, and I think it would speculating. But if the Ministry of Lands is moving in that direction, I want to believe that that is the recommended way to go and I think that is in the best interest of the community and the people of Zambia.”

And Chanda said there was a reason why the Zambian constitution does not restrict the appointment of the Central Bank governor to economists alone, citing former BoZ governor Dr Michael Gondwe who was a lawyer. He said even the former president of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Christine Legard was a lawyer and not an economist.

But asked to mention one BoZ governor who was appointed from a clearly partisan position apart from Mvunga, Chanda said he would not speculate as people had their own liberty to pronounce where they belonged. He, however, said the PF constitution was clear on the appointment of people to senior government positions.

“If you go to Article 3 of the PF’s constitution the party shall ensure that all public institutions, state owned enterprises and popular mass and similar organizations are led by persons who are members of the party, and who are uncompromisingly committed to the achievements of the party,” Chanda said. “For those who would want to crucify president Lungu as a person for decisions that he makes in this regard…what I am saying is that the party constitution supports a decision where a person who is aligned to the party is appointed to a particular position.”

He, however, caveated that the important factor was not just about political leaning but the capacity to deliver also. He said the Central Bank was not an institution one could run like a kantemba as there were technocrats to oversee efficient delivery at the institution.

Chanda also charged that when foreigners like South Africa’s Greg Mills spoke, they were speaking the language of opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema, whom he said wanted to bring back mining giant Anglo-American, whose impression on the Zambian public was not sound, as they left the country when they were needed the most during the presidency of the late Levy Mwanawasa.

“What would give an opposition leader the morality to wish for such an investor to come back to Zambia or to think that this is the best deal that Zambians can ever get?” Chanda asked.

Asked if his statement saying that they viewed President Lungu as an impediment meant that the government would not welcome them back even if they declared interest, Chanda said: “What I am saying is that there are forces interested in this country’s mineral wealth, and here are opposition political parties that have sold out in exchange for financial support towards their campaigns. Now there are political parties in this country that have said to those funders that they can relinquish this country’s mineral wealth on condition that they are supported and that they help them to power.”

He said they wanted to come back to Zambia through the back door, using Hichilema’s ascension to the presidency, saying although the UPND leader was addressing the people of Chingola at the time, his main audience were the mining giants who wanted him to say what he said about entertaining them back.

Asked if the President and the PF would welcome them back if they declared interest to return, Chanda said the government had not issued a red card against any investor, but they should come through the established channels and pursue goals benefiting the Zambian people.

“They must come on our terms and the motive must be very clear, not to use and dump the Zambian people,” he said

And speaking on the weakening Kwacha which breached the K20 barrier to the United States Dollar, Chanda said the country, like many others had taken a battering from the Covid pandemic.

But reminded that the country was already on a downward spiral even before Covid-19 hit, Chanda agreed but that the country was already dealing with the poor harvest from the poor rain season the previous year. However, while it is true the country had poor rainfall during the 2018-19 farming season, the pattern massively improved during the 2019-20 season, as projections were even indicating a bumper harvest of maize.

Chanda said what he wanted to hear from those in the opposition were alternatives on how they could manage things differently, particularly under these Covid-19 situation, rather than just complaining all the time.

“The economy clearly no one is going to play abracadabra let’s print more money so that we have an artificial exchange rate, we will leave that to the market forces. And this is how we continue to provide the sort of leadership we must provide,” Chanda said. “What other alternatives apart from subjecting an economy to the market forces? What we won’t do is what the doomsayers want us to do, so we will leave the monetary and the fiscal side of the economy to be run by professionals.”

Chanda argued that the economy was not just about the exchange rate, however, the weaker currency is especially bad for an import oriented economy such as this country, as it makes the cost of imported goods more expensive, thereby feeding into the general price increases and inflation in the local economy.

“It’s one thing to have an exchange, it’s another thing to look at realities on the ground. And to look at other aspects of the economy. Remember that the economy is not just about the exchange rate,” Chanda said, amid counter arguments from the author that the currency had a huge impact. “That is a no brainer, that (Kwacha depreciation) is fact, and it’s more reason why earlier I said that we are alive to the challenges that people are facing. We are alive to the cost of living and the more reason why we are saying that let us have the stimulus package…to go to the entrepreneurs so that we can keep businesses afloat.”

Chanda said there was no denying that times were hard, but that government was not sitting idly by.

“Has government been non responsive? And it’s the more reason why we say to our colleagues who are making noise to come up with alternatives,” said Chanda.-Daily Revelation