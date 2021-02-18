Secondary school pupil caught with gun she planned to use in shooting a teacher who asked her to cut her coloured hair

A secondary school pupil was caught in her school with a local gun she allegedly planned to use in shooting one of her teachers.

The girl, reported to be a pupil of Government Secondary School in Nigeria, was asked by a teacher to cut her coloured hair and she was allegedly angered by this.

Subsequently, she arrived at school with a gun. A Twitter user, @seundreew took to the platform to share, alongside photos.