PUT IN PLACE MACROECONOMIC FRAMEWORK TO PEN DOWN IMF DEAL-HH

United Party for National Development leader Hakainde Hichilema has advised government to put in place appropriate macroeconomic framework that will lead to concluding the IMF programme in earnest.

Mr. Hichilema says in order to develop an appropriate macroeconomic framework government needs to consider fiscal consolidation seriously.

He says government needs a fiscal consolidation that will reduce net borrowing from the highs of 6.5 percent of GDP in the 2020 Budget to less than 2 percent of GDP in the short to medium term.

The opposition leader also called for a reduction of public expenditure as a share of GDP to no more than 23 percent and increasing domestic revenues to about 22percent of GDP from the current 18 -19 percent of GDP.

This according to a press statement issued to Millennium radio reatcting to Finance Minister Bwalya N’gandu address ealier this week.

And Mr. Hichilema has welcomed Minister of Finance proposals to support the businesses during this precarious period.

He notes with appreciation the measures that the Minister of Finance announced in his address on the further measures aimed at mitigating the impact of the COVID-19 on the Zambian economy.

He has welcomed the waiver of tax penalties and interests; easing liquidity by tapping into the Bank of Zambia’s K10 billion medium-term refinancing facility, which commercial banks can access to assist with restructuring, refinancing or extending credit to businesses affected by COVID-19.

He also welcomed the intentions to start engaging the IMF on an appropriate macroeconomic framework that may lead to an economic programme with the Fund.