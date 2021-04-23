PYRAMIDS COACH PRAISES HIS FASTING PLAYERS FOR A WIN OVER WELL EATEN NKANA PLAYERS

WITH Nkana players coming onto the Levy Mwanawasa pitch yesterday most likely with their hands still smelling chicken, sausage and chips with nshima fragments still in their nails, Pyramids players had empty stomachs as most of them were Muslims observing Ramadan.

During this period, Muslims are expected to put more effort into following the teachings of Islam. The fast (sawm) begins at dawn and ends at sunset, meaning the players were to eat after the game which kicked off at 15:00.

On the pitch, the well coordinated Egyptians looked as if they were the ones who had eaten while Nkana players continuously looked like chasing for food from the visitors.

For that reason Pyramids coach Rodolfo Arawabarina has praised his players for remaining strong and qualify for the last eight of the 2020/21 CAF Confederations Cup following their 1-0 win in a match played on Wednesday at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

“Happy with the win and three points, we came to Zambia to qualify, and playing during Ramadan is very difficult. Thanks to the players for the strong performance. Now closing the Confederations page and focusing on the league,” the coach said after the match.

Abdullah Al Saaedi scored the only goal of the Group B match in the 77th minute to eliminate Nkana. He was assisted by the religious festival namesake Ramadan Sobhi.