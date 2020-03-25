The presidential plane after landing in Namibia

The two Ministers – Joseph Malanji for Foreign Affairs and his Home Affairs counterpart Stephen Kampyongo must be quarantined, UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has charged, reports Asa Manda.

The two Ministers were in Namibia for an inauguration ceremony of that country’s president.

Reports reaching Zambian Eye is that country’s Ambassador to France who was at the event tested positive of COVID19 when he returned to his station.

Botswana’s President is on a 14 days self quarantine, isolated from his family after returning from Namibia.

Hichilema or HH as he is better known said the two Ministers are putting the lives of Zambians including their fellow Ministers at risk.

”We demand that Joe Malanji and Stephen Kampyongo who attended the inauguration in Namibia, be quarantined. It has come to our attention that other attendees of the event tested positive for COVID-19. They went on to attend a cabinet meeting, putting the entire cabinet at risk!” demanded HH who had also called for suspension of flights from countries that have recorded the virus.