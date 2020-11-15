By Simon Mwewa Lane

QUEEN SHEBA AND BABY KIYA ARE IN MORTAL DANGER AS ETHIOPIAN CONFLICT ESCALATES

The Estranged wife of psuedo-politician Chilufya Tayali and her Zambian born infant are in mortal danger as Ethiopia’s civil conflict escalates

But instead of Tayali concentrating his efforts on securing the safe return of his estranged wife…he’s frantically running around the City Of Lusaka with a pile of A4 papers claiming he has evidence against his arch enemy.

His behaviour clearly shows that his priorities are all messed up.

A REAL husband that has a wife in a war torn country will do everything within his power to exhibit concern and love for his newly born baby…BUT NOT TAYALI.

Tayali the leprechaun is cut from a different cloth. His heart, mind and soul are focused on a Cattle herder whose only crime is wanting to serve this country.

I wonder how his in-laws are looking at him right now. He even takes pictures of himself smiling, going out to public events wearing outdated suits that make him look like he’s an extra on the 70’s television show “Good Times”

He shouldn’t have married Queen Sheba. I think it’s safe to say that Kiya will be raised in Ethiopia and her mother doesn’t want anything to do with her lunatic husband.

My advise to the leprechaun is simple. Put your life together. Stop chasing ghosts in exchange for 30 pieces of silver.

SMLtv