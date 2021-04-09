The Queen’s husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has died at the aged of 99, Buckingham Palace has announced.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” the palace said in a statement on Friday.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle . The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

Boris Johnson led tributes to Prince Philip, saying “he helped to steer the royal family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life”.

Mourners gathered outside Buckingham Palace to lay flowers in tribute to the duke early on Friday afternoon. The palace’s flag has been lowered to half mast, as it now will be on all state buildings.