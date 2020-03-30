By McDonald Chipenzi

QUESTIONS AS TO WHY THE NANGULA BY-ELECTION CANNOT BE POSTPONED IN THE FACE OF THE CORONAVIRUS

MANY people have asked me.why the Nangula ward by election in Luena Constituency of Limulunga District in Western Province cannot be postponed despite the Coronavirus!

My response has been that due to the fact that the Act guides that *the Commission may postpone the polling day of a by-election only if it is satisfied that a) the postponement is necessary for ensuring a free and fair elections; and above all b) if only “the polling day for the election shall fall within the period required by the Constitution*”

It is therefore, important for stakeholders to note and know that the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) is a tight corner as it has no power to cancel any by-election in Zambia.

Except to postpone it which postponed by-election must fall within the period required by the Constitution to hold it that is within 90 days.

The powers of the Commission ends at *amending the election timetable, varying the voting hours and/or postponement of voting at polling station if it is proven to be not possible to conduct a free and fair election* in accordance with sections 28(2); 50 and 56 of the Electoral Process Act.

Unless, the Constitution is suspended legally, the by-election goes ahead in the absence of any suspension of the Constitution.

So the commission cannot be blamed. It has put measures in place to avoid endangering the lives of the voters, poll staff and security personnel and other stakeholders.

I submit