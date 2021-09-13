By Prudence Siabana

Quick action by police in Lusaka last night stopped a mini riot from getting out of hand in mtendere compound following the death of a seven year old boy of the same after being electrocuted whilst playing near a makeshift stall where there was a live electricity cable.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo who has confirmed the incident which happened around 19:00hrs says police quickly moved in and controlled the situation by dispersing people who had wanted to take advantage of the situation to loot people’s shops using teargas.

Mrs. Katongo however disclosed that the rioters damaged one shop and stole all second hand pairs of shoes whose value has not yet been ascertained as the owner of the shop was not available at the time of occurrence.

She says the body of the deceased is in UTH mortuary awaiting postmortem while investigations have been instituted in the matter of the electrocution and also with a view of arresting those who looted the shop.

PHOENIX NEWS