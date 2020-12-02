RABBECA BANDA, 22 YEAR OLD LAWYER, 2020 ZIALE BEST GRADUATING STUDENT

“WHEN I saw my name that I had cleared ZIALE, it was unbelievable and when I was told that I was the best student, it was beyond joy,” Zambia Institute of Advanced Legal Education (ZIALE) 2020 best graduating student Rabecca Banda said.

Born in 1998, Rabecca is certainly a determined young woman who had mastered the formula of passing ZIALE examinations at first attempt.

She may have made it look easy but to many people in Zambia, ZIALE is known for the many students that fail its examinations given the institution’s low pass rate.

It is a prestigious institution, but at the same time feared for delivering uncompromising legal education in the country.

Rabecca, an undergraduate of the University of Zambia (UNZA), came out the best student among the 14 who were part of 179 learners who sat for the ZIALE 2019/2020 second stream final intake examinations.

Unlike many students and members of the public who hold a negative perception about the low pass rate at ZIALE, the 22-year-old assumed a positive mindset from the first day she enrolled at ZIALE before she passed her Legal Practitioners Qualifying Examination (LPQE) course.

True to her dream, the young lawyer did not only clear her LPQE examinations, but she emerged as the best graduating student.

She feels passing an examination at ZIALE takes determination, hard work, consistency and a positive attitude.

Rabecca says being the best student has been the greatest accomplishment that has brought new things in her life.

She describes the success of her new attainment as a lifetime achievement that has left a permanent mark in her career path as a young lawyer.

(Source:Times of Zambia)