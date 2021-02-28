Raid on HH’s in-law village: Police Acted within the law, Kampyongo tell Parliament

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo says the police acted within the confines of the law when they searched village headman Polobe’s house in Shibuyunji District last week.

The Minister was responding to questions raised by Mwembeshi Member of Parliament Machila Jamba during the question and oral answer session in parliament.

Mr. Kampyongo said there was reasonable ground for searching the place adding that similar operations were conducted in Chisamba and Chibombo districts.

He said the outcome of the search cannot be disclosed because the matter is still under investigation.

And Mr. Kampyongo said it is important for the Zambia Police service to carry out their duties without interference from the public.

He has warned that the law will take its course on anyone found wanting and that people should not politicize the search conduct on the village headman’s house.