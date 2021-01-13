RAIN TO FALL HEAVILY IN ALL PF PERCEIVED STRONGHOLDS ON 12TH AUGUST 2021

SEER1 WRITES:

Just exactly as I accurately revealed long time ago, that the PF government will play tricks with the national mobile NRC issuance exercise, that’s exactly what is happening today.

Well, let me make it clear to the people of Zambia and the entire world today that on the day of elections, I will make heavy rains and heavy thunder storms in all the PF strong holds, by doing this the world will know that I am the DON of power in Africa and I was sent to this earth for a purpose and I have no competitors so long as Africa is concerned.

No rigging plan will work next year, it’s gonna be a battle of powers, battle of lions and dogs. Get ready to watch this.

Join me LIVE tonight at exactly 9pm, among other things, I will use the opportunity to share with you the details of the meeting I had and continue having with the Nigerian government representatives.

#Seer