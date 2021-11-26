RAINBOW PARTY TO CHANGE ITS NAME DUE TO PERCEIVED SUPPORT OF LESBIAN AND GAY COMMUNITY
Rainbow Party leader Wynter Kabimba says his party is set to change its name which was common among the LGBT community members to an appropriate one.
He said when he featured on the Hot Seat Programme that this will be part of the rebranding exercise that the party has embarked on.
You might as well rebrand and be called The Christianity Party…fact is we will never vote for you Mr Irrelevant…so, stop wasting your time