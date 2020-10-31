By Chibesa Kalandwe II BA (UNZA), MSc (Arizona)

Mutale Mwanza is the talk of the town yet again. She is riding high on the crest of attention and envy. This hustleprenuer consistently continues to divide public opinion. Indeed, she may be Zambia’s own version of Bonang Matheba, Boity Thulo or the controversial Zodwa Wa Bantu.

Just last evening, Mutale received yet another gift. It was a powerful Range Rover Evoque from one of her many admirers. According to the car supplier Auto Xtreme, that model will cause damage to the wallet north of K700, 000. We all want the good life. Success is the ultimate apex of hardwork and Ms. Mwanza should never be an exception because she is a human being like all of us, we want success

From the video that has gone viral, the whole surprise was poorly choreographed, Mutale wants us to believe it was a surprise present but the body language shows an extreme otherwise.

But you see, Mutale’s vast and speedy accumulation of wealth may present challenges. Its her season and time but the manner in which these excesses are being flaunted will have a bearing on the hundreds of young women who she exerts her social media influence on.

Mutale’s actions reduce the principle of hard-work and the importance of education in attaining goals in life. Young women will be tempted to ask how Mutale can have a massive house under construction in Makeni, flaunt a Range Rover and a Ford Ranger with an addition of a BMW.

Not even a senior Economist at the Bank of Zambia (BOZ) can simultaneously sustain this level of financial commitment that Mutale seems to have going on. So where is she getting all these things?

In order to compete and keep up with the Mutale Mwanza and Alice Musukwa lifestyle, Zambian girls may want the easy way out. Parents will have a hard time convincing Mutinta, Kutemba or Ketiwe that education is the key to success. Because they would have seen Mutale and Alice globetrotting around the world in expensive vehicles when they have no traceable form of education or solid source of income.

In her numerous interviews that she seems to have conducted over the last few months, Mutale has informed everyone who has ears that she is not in any form of relationship. So who are these men who are lining up to shower her with all sorts of expensive gifts for her birthday?

This is not a morally upright way of inspiring the next generation of Zambian girls. Ms. Mwanza should self-introspect and find a befitting way of molding the next generation of female influencers.

Dear Zambian young woman, there is still power in a good education. It is the only solid foundation that can never abandon you. Do not be misled, do not feel unloved because others seem to have all the cars and yet you fight with the conductor of the Flash Buses every morning on your way to school. You do not know if Aunt Small Small Alice Musukwa even gets to have a peaceful sleep with all that glamour. It comes with its own stress.