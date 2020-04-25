RAMADAN FORCES PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU TO ALLOW WORSHIP AT THE VERY RISK OF COVID 19

_Ramadan starts today and President Lungu was with Moslems at Trade Kings yesterday._

*James Kasanda Musendeka Lukuku, RPP President* .

There is no economic loss associated to worship because churches don’t know what the initials ZRA stand for. They don’t pay taxes.

What is the difference between a Bar and a church when it comes to social distancing? Or between a restaurant and a mosque?

Today Muslims are set to begin their Ramadan and they have easily persuaded King Edgar to allow worship.

Is social distancing possible in a church or mosque during praise and worship?

Look at the arrogance of Magufuli and the escalation of new covid figures.

For the sake of Ramadan, our nation has been thrown to covid risk.

When we had three cases of covid, the churches were closed. When we have over 80 cases, the worship is allowed. This is upside down and everything presented upside down always carries a hidden agenda.

Any way congratulations Muslims for controlling President Lungu.

