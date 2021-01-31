‘RAMBO’ COPS ARE FROM PARAMILITARY UNIT, SAYS POLICE

The Zambia Police service says the people who were wearing police uniforms and displaying guns in a video called “Rambo” are Police officers from the paramilitary unit.

Deputy Police spokesperson Danny Mwale stated that the video surfaced on social media last year.

‘Those in the video “Rambo” were identified as police officers working from Paramilitary. It has further come to our attention that the video in question surfaced on social media last year 2020 and appropriate disciplinary procedure was taken by authorities at Paramilitary. In the recent past, we have seen a surge in the number of people especially those in the film industry using police and military uniform without authority,” Mwale stated.

He reminded members of the public that no one was allowed to wear Police uniform.

“We want to remind everyone that according to provisions of the law, any person who without authority, wears an official uniform, or any dress having the appearance or distinctive marks of such official uniform, is guilty of an offence.

We, therefore, advise those in the entertainment industry and those with intention to use police or military attire to decist from using such uniform without authority or risk being arrested,” he stated.