RAPHAEL NAKACHINDA APPOINTED PF MEMBER OF THE CENTRAL COMMITTEE IN CHARGE OF INFORMATION AND PUBLICITY

LUSAKA, Tuesday, September 7, 2021 (SMART EAGLES)

THE OPPOSITION Patriotic Front (PF) has appointed immediate past Minister of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Hon Rapheal ‘Binoculars’ Nakacinda as Member of the Central Committee and Chairperson for Information and Publicity Committee.

As part of a robust rebranding process, the appointment is with immediate effect.

In a letter dated 6th September, 2021, and made available to Smart Eagles, PF outgoing president Edgar Lungu has directed MCC Nakachinda to among other things, constitute a Committee of not more than 20 members, formulate policies and programs under his jurisdiction, plan and implement party policies of the General Conference, National Council and the Central Committee.

“I am pleased to inform you that, in accordance with the provision of our party Constitution, I hearby appoint you as Member of the Central Committee and Chairperson of Information and Publicity Committee of our party with immediate effect,” stated president Lungu.

“I have no doubt that with your vast political experience, you will discharge your duties diligently.”

Attached is the letter of appointment.