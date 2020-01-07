By Linda Cheleka

Political Scientist Alex Ng’oma says the continued disregard of the High Court’s judgement that installed Dr Nevers Mumba as the legitimate leader of the MMD by its former faction National Secretary, Raphael Nakacinda is undermining the judiciary.

Reacting to the stance taken by nominated Member of Parliament Raphael Nakacinda who has completely ignored the court judgement and is going round masquerading as MMD faction National Secretary, disregarding the court’s ruling of Dr. Mumba as party President, Dr Ng’oma has advised Mr. Nakacinda to accept the court’s ruling and move on.

Speaking in an interview with Phoenix News, Dr Ng’oma, says going against the courts of law is not in order and has reminded Mr. Nakacinda that no one is above the law.

Over the weekend, Mr. Nakacinda was in eastern province where he vowed to continue defending the MMD and allow the party to choose it’s leadership.

Last month, Mr. Nakacinda at a media briefing described the High Court’s decision to declare Dr. Mumba as MMD President as an assault to Zambia’s democracy.

On 5th November 2019, the Lusaka High Court ruled that Dr. Mumba was duly elected as MMD President thereby nullifying the election of Felix Mutati.

