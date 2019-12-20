By Chileshe Mwango

Nominated Member Of Parliament Raphael Nakachinda says the 5th November court judgement which favored Nevers Mumba and ushered him as duly elected MMD President as an assault on Zambia’s democracy.

Speaking at a Media Briefing in Lusaka today, Mr. Nakachinda has charged that Dr. Mumba has been imposed on party members against their will further stating that the judgement is a taboo.

Mr. Nakachinda has vowed to fight for the party and says he will soon be going back to court to seek justice.

He says the court erred in its ruling as it was supposed to have directed the two warring parties to go for a convention if it found that there was a problem in the manner the party leadership was elected.

Recently, the Lusaka High Court quashed the application by Raphael Nakacinda that sought the stay of execution of the recent judgment where Nevers Mumba was declared as party president.

PHOENIX FM NEWS