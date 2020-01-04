A WU-Tang Clan rapper who chopped his own willy off has got married again – and says he was “fully functional” on his wedding night.

Andre Johnson, known to fans as Christ Bearer, tied the knot with third wife Cheryl Bush in a small ceremony.

Andre was high on mind-altering angel dust, meth and weed when he hacked off his penis with a steak knife and threw himself off a second floor balcony in April 2014.

Now he has found love again with Cheryl, who he has been dating for around six months, reports TMZ.

He told the site they have known each other longer and she supports him and “keeps him grounded” as he recovers from depression.

The rapper, who signed for Wu-Tang records in 2004, has also tried his hand at stand up comedy and says he is recording a new music album.

Surgeons were unable to reattach Andre’s penis after he mutilated himself during a mental breakdown in 2014.

He recalled waking in hospital and thinking: “Whoa. I’m alive. Thank God.”

He said in 2014: “I didn’t want to kill myself. That was just my response to the demons.”

“They were doing their best to get to me, but being alive solidified my thoughts. I’m alive, penis or no penis.”

