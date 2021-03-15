American Hip-hop legend, Nas won his first Grammy on Sunday, March 14, after 13 nominations across more than two decades.

The 47-year-old rapper from the Queens borough of New York City won Best Rap Album for his 13th album, “King’s Disease.”

The album beat out “Black Habits” by D Smoke, “A Written Testimony” by Jay Electronica, “Alfredo” by Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist, and “The Allegory” by Royce da 5′9”.

“King’s Disease,” released in August 2020, was headlined by the lead single “Ultra Black,” an unapologetic celebration of Black culture in America.